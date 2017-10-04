The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack Reveals His Latest Obsession [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
We all have things that turn us off and on. During a random conversation during “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Headkrack decided to read off a list of things that people enjoy. He spoke about people smelling their own armpits, popping pimples, peeing in the shower and other things.

Rickey revealed that he loves to dig in his ear with a wooden matchstick. While Da Brat thought that was dangerous he said it’s the best feeling ever. Headkrack mentioned that his recent obsession is searching the hashtag mango worms. You may want to search this or not according to Headkrack.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

