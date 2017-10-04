Headkrack Reveals His Latest Obsession [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

We all have things that turn us off and on. During a random conversation during “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Headkrack decided to read off a list of things that people enjoy. He spoke about people smelling their own armpits, popping pimples, peeing in the shower and other things.

Rickey revealed that he loves to dig in his ear with a wooden matchstick. While Da Brat thought that was dangerous he said it’s the best feeling ever. Headkrack mentioned that his recent obsession is searching the hashtag mango worms. You may want to search this or not according to Headkrack.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

