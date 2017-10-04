Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Granted A Restraining Order Against Ex-Friend Who Threatened Her & Royalty

Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Granted A Restraining Order Against Ex-Friend Who Threatened Her & Royalty

Posted 20 hours ago
Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's 'Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life' At L.A. LIVE

Nia Guzman claims the friend threatened to kill her and kidnap her three-year-old daughter.

 

Nia Guzman, the mother of Chris Brown’s three-year-old daughter Royalty, was granted a restraining order on Tuesday against a former friend who allegedly made threats against her and her daughter.


According to TMZ, Guzman filed documents against a woman named Shakur Sozahdah on MondayGuzman believes Sozahdah wanted to kill her and kidnap the toddler, according to sources TMZ spoke with.


A judge has granted Guzman’s request, ordering Sozahdah to stay 100 yards away from Guzman and Royalty. Sozhadah raised eyebrows after she posting a cryptic video, rapping about making threats towards Guzman.

“I really hate this b*** / I won’t take my foot off your neck / You lucky I love your little daughter like I do, do ’cause we woulda already run the f**k up on you, you,” she said.

