Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

These Powerful Celebrity Quotes Will Definitely Pick You Up When Life Kicks You Down

You're welcome.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Between dealing with mass shootings, vicious race wars and living with an unfit and negligent President — it’s safe to say that we could all use a little inspiration to keep on going.

Who better to inspire and motivate you to live your best life than the people who are already doing it. Check out these powerful celeb quotes that will help you turn lemons into lemonade.

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - New York City

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty


“The reality is: sometimes you lose. And you’re never too good to lose. You’re never too big to lose. You’re never too smart to lose. It happens.”Beyoncé

 

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


“You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too. That’s a part of it.”Denzel Washington

 

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - October 2nd, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


“When Life Gives You Big Problems, Just Be Happy You Forgot All Your Little Problems.”Jaden Smith

 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Delivers Commencement Address at Howard University

Source: Allison Shelley / Getty


“If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down.”Diddy

 

Jay-Z Introduces Vic Mensa At Mack Sennett Studios

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


“Belief in oneself and knowing who you are, I mean, that’s the foundation for everything great.”Jay-Z

 

40th Anniversary American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


“Behind me is infinite power. Before me is endless possibility, around me is boundless opportunity. My strength is mental, physical and spiritual.”50 Cent

 

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty


“You can’t be afraid to fail. It’s the only way you succeed – you’re not gonna succeed all the time, and I know that.” LeBron James

 

'Collateral Beauty' - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty


“Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, cause hate in your heart will consume you too.”Will Smith

 

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON

Source: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty


“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.” Serena Williams

 

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


“When a door closes, you have two choices: give up or keep going. Let them shut you down, or prove them wrong. We all start somewhere; it’s where you end up that counts.”Rihanna

 

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


“I know the higher that I go, the harder to climb. But after that, the bigger the muscle and smarter the mind.”Big Sean

Despite what’s happening in the world around us, remember that self care is the best care — sometimes you just have to encourage yourself.

 

2016 BET Awards - Show

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

10 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Continue reading Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 hours ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 19 hours ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 1 week ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos