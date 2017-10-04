Feature Story
Twitter Rushes To Gabrielle Union’s Side After Lames Mock Her Infertility Issues

We love you, Gabby!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
gabrielle union

Source: getty / Getty


This morning, we woke up to heartbreaking news from Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union, who confessed her struggle to start a family to the world. In her new book We’re Going to Need More Wine, Gabby reveals she suffered eight or nine miscarriages. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she writes, according to an excerpt published by PEOPLE.

While most of the world rushed to comfort the American sweetheart, of course, not everybody had nice things to say. But there are still some respectable people left on the internet (thank goodness) and they dashed to Gabby’s defense. We hope the outpour of love helped to keep our girl in positive spirits:

We love you, Gabby.

Photos