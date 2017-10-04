News
So Sad: Source Says Las Vegas Gunman Could Have Targeted Chance The Rapper Concert

More news on the tragedy continues to surface.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
More disturbing news continues to surface from the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas.

According to The Daily Beast, the reported gunman, Stephen Paddock, could have had plans to target the “Life Is Beautiful” music festival in Las Vegas on September 23rd. The two acts headlining this festival were Chance the Rapper and Lorde.

A source not “directly involved in the investigation but has been briefed on its progress” reported the news. According to them, Paddock rented various condos overlooking the “Life is Beautiful” festival. However, the source says in an act of nervousness, Paddock might have switched up his plans and instead checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel on September 28. He eventually took a suite overlooking the Route 91 Harvest Festival and opened fire on concert goers, killing 59 people and injuring 527 on Sunday night.

Police are continuing to investigate the events leading up to the tragedy. Since the shooting, Chance has responded with one simple tweet.

We’ll keep you updated if any more major news should surface.

 

