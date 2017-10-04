Feature Story
#GoodRead: ‘The Shaming Of Azealia Banks Is Assholish And Unfair’

"Azealia Banks is fighting back and I want her to win just as badly as you want her to lose."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Songs Of Hope X 10th Anniversary Event Benefiting City Of Hope

Prolific writer Ezinne posted this sharp take on the ever controversial Azealia Banks via Medium.

Ezinne was highlighted recently by Medium for her fearless honesty and she holds no punches in the brutal counter to Banks’ haters.

Here’s a preview:

My point is that Azealia Banks is the Black bitch that we love to fuck with because she’s dark, with a big mouth, and a temperament that is borderline iffy. We have no issue cursing her out for cursing those she’s targeted for relief.

She’s in pain. She’s always been in pain and that sensation is absolutely inexcusable when it’s released without warning.

But, if White women can throw public tantrums and still rely on men of all shades to defend them to the end — then maybe we can allow the Extremely Loud Black Bitches some breathing space.

Read the full piece here.

Does she have a point?

Follow Ezinne and @ us with your thoughts.

