Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kate Winslet Goes Black and She’ll Never Go Back In The Mountain Between Us

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment


Idris Elba is the star of a new romantic thriller where he falls in love after his plane crashes on during a snowstorm in the new Fox film The Mountain Between Us. I sat down with Idris and Kate Winslet in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. Kate and I joked about going Black and never coming back, switching accents and more. Idris chimes in to give any new female fans some advice if they are looking to get trapped with him on a mountain, he’s not your guy. On a beach. That’s a different story. The Mountain Between Us hit theaters this Friday.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 day ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 7 days ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
Photos