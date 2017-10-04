News
Home > News

Hero: Jonathan Smith Saved 30 People In Las Vegas Shooting

“I would want someone to do the same for me. No one deserves to lose a life coming to a country festival.”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty


Meet one of the many heroes who helped save lives during the horrific shooting in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Washington Post reports:

Jonathan Smith, a 30-year-old copy machine repairman, was shot Sunday night while trying to help save people after a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas. He knows he’s one of the lucky ones to be able to walk out of the hospital, even with his severe injuries.

Despite being named a hero by everyone from the media to former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, he insists he’s not.

“I don’t see myself that way,” Smith told The Washington Post. “I would want someone to do the same for me. No one deserves to lose a life coming to a country festival.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 23 hours ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 6 days ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
Photos