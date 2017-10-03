The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Is It Going To Take For America To Deal With It’s Gun Problem? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Over the weekend, a man opened fire onto a crowd attending a country music festival, from his room high up at a hotel overlooking the strip. This reignited calls for gun control yet again, and prompted folks to speak out about the devastating nature of the incident. It was all a very typical response to what has become a typical occurrence in the United States.

Headkrack explains some of the details behind the shooter’s position and the weapons he was using that made this mass shooting so particularly deadly, and asks that question that we all have on our minds at times like this: what is it going to take? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

