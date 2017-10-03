How LaVar Ball Made His Stupidest Parenting Move Yet [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

LaVar Ball has made quite a name for himself and his sons in ways that have always been questionable, however effective. But his latest big move has him pulling his youngest son, LaMelo out of high school! And it sounds like it’s all because LaVar didn’t like the fact that the head coach was, well, doing his job. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jay-Z Makes A Good Point With Support Of LaVar Ball [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How LaVar Ball Ran His Mouth Too Far This Time [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Michael Rapaport Rips Lonzo Ball For His Comments About Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]