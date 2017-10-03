The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How LaVar Ball Made His Stupidest Parenting Move Yet [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


LaVar Ball has made quite a name for himself and his sons in ways that have always been questionable, however effective. But his latest big move has him pulling his youngest son, LaMelo out of high school! And it sounds like it’s all because LaVar didn’t like the fact that the head coach was, well, doing his job. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jay-Z Makes A Good Point With Support Of LaVar Ball [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How LaVar Ball Ran His Mouth Too Far This Time [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Michael Rapaport Rips Lonzo Ball For His Comments About Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/23-09/29)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/23-09/29)

Continue reading How LaVar Ball Made His Stupidest Parenting Move Yet [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/23-09/29)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 day ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 7 days ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
Photos