Jeff Johnson: "I Am Tired Of Condoning Lunacy From Leadership" [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Jeff Johnson tackled the political pushback over gun control in the wake of the terrible massacre that occurred in Las Vegas, and where the focus needs to be going forward. He also talked about the supreme court’s hearings on re-districting and gerrymandering votes, as well as the removal of names from the voter rolls.

Plus, Jeff talks about his experience helping out with the campaigning from Birmingham’s mayoral elections all weekend. He also talks about some of mudslinging that seems to be happening between the candidates Mayor William Bell and Randall Woodfin.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

