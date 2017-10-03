Jeff Johnson: “I Am Tired Of Condoning Lunacy From Leadership” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jeff Johnson tackled the political pushback over gun control in the wake of the terrible massacre that occurred in Las Vegas, and where the focus needs to be going forward. He also talked about the supreme court’s hearings on re-districting and gerrymandering votes, as well as the removal of names from the voter rolls.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Jeff talks about his experience helping out with the campaigning from Birmingham’s mayoral elections all weekend. He also talks about some of mudslinging that seems to be happening between the candidates Mayor William Bell and Randall Woodfin. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jeff Johnson Explains How America Screwed Over Puerto Rico [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Why Immigration Policy Isn’t Just About Latino People [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On Questions Surrounding The Death Of Kenneka Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]