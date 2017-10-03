Paternity Results: Nightclub Owner Keeps Having Babies With His Employees [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On this Paternity Test Tuesday, Danielle and Rayman are trying to figure out the parentage of Danielle’s 4-month-old baby Geronte. Rayman is a club owner who already has three other kids with three other employees at his club. Danielle interviewed to get employed at the club, but it didn’t end up working out that way. Now she is trying to prove to Rayman that the baby is indeed his. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

