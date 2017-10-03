The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Erica Campbell On Why It's Time For Mary Mary To Move On From Reality TV [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Erica Campbell came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She talked about the premiere of Mary Mary‘s final season, the release of her new single, and her sister Tina Campbell‘s new album. Erica & Rickey Smiley laugh about the lifestyle change that comes with hosting a morning show, and Erica thanks Rickey for all the tips he has given her.

Plus, Erica explains why, after 6 season of Mary Mary’s show, it’s definitely time to step away from the cameras. She talks about some of the issues she has run into with all the cameras in her house, and what she’s looking forward to as they move on. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos