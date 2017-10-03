Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote

Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote

“How could she miss the shackles, chile? Cause that’s how I feel with Donald Trump in office,” Roman said.

 

As we all collectively slapped our foreheads when Mary Mary singer Tina Campbell revealed that her Christian values prompted her to vote for Donald Trump, reality star Tami Roman decided to grab her trusted bonnet for a good ol’ sanctified roast, instead.

Roman began her read with a listing of all the people close to Tina including her producer and brother-in-law Warryn Campbell, her husband Teddy and sister Erica, with their imagined reactions to the news.

RELATED: Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because It Was The ‘Christian’ Thing To Do

“I do respect Tina though because though because she came out and admitted that she voted for the man because some of y’all voted for him and you don’t want to be honest about it and admit it’s a sinking ship, but she did,” Roman said.


“How could she miss the shackles, chile? Cause that’s how I feel with Donald Trump in office. They said she said, ‘She related to his good Christian values.’ But I say, sis, Puerto Rico been sitting in the dark for the past week with no water and no food. What’s God-like and Christian-like about that?”

Tina came out in support of Trump days after inauguration in an open letter where she promised to pray for Trump and hoped his presidency would evoke “understanding and compassion.”

The internet, like it doeth, dragged Campbell to the ethers.

But that did not sway Campbell to a changed heart. In a recent interview with The Root, she doubled down to explain why she felt Trump was the best choice.

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of,” Campbell said. “And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him,” she continued.

Lordt.

Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage Web Series

Singer Tina Campbell Supports Trump; Says It’s The Godly Thing To Do

 

