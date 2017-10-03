Twitter Erupts After Report Claims Stephen Paddock ‘Doesn’t Fit Mass Shooter Profile’

Stephen Paddock Doesn't Fit Mass Shooter Profile https://t.co/DKMBe0ikaA — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

Yesterday, TMZ caught a lot of flack after they reported that suspected Las Vegas murderer Stephen Paddock didn’t actually fit the profile of a mass shooter. The 64-year-old Nevada resident is accused of killing over 50 people at a country music concert and sending hundreds more to the hospital. Details here.

Many felt TMZ’s (err, observation?) ignored a longstanding history of white male mass shooters:

White males are responsible for damn near ALL mass shootings & TMZ & other news outlets have the audacity to tweet the suspect "doesn't fit the mass shooter profile" pic.twitter.com/qcDYLYlk9z — Queen Kunta (@CHEWTHISASSh_) October 2, 2017

Others felt like it didn’t matter whether or not Paddock fit the typical profile of a mass murderer:

Okay but the nigga was a mass shooter so where the fuck do we go from here, TMZ? https://t.co/JPOfF1WYgH — gentlelady from ohio (@kashmirVIII) October 2, 2017

Jenn M. Jackson’s tweeted her two cents:

Mass shooter profile: commit a mass shooting.

Shooter: Commits mass shooting.

Us: He fits the profile of a mass shooter.

TMZ: https://t.co/MdqAx5n751 — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) October 2, 2017

So did Oldman Ebro:

Really tmz …. a white dude who buys mad guns & artillery IS the mass shooter profile!!! Sucks… https://t.co/nv6aO2sMN1 — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 3, 2017

This user’s point couldn’t get any clearer:

TMZ said #StephenPaddock doesn’t fit mass shooter profile and American history begs to differ pic.twitter.com/dydbwmm0Jo — Corey Townsend (@JarrieBradshaw) October 2, 2017

And this young man asked a very important question:

What is the mass shooter profile ? — P$YPH4 (@young_blaze04) October 2, 2017

This:

Dear @TMZ,

Please rethink your headline:

"Stephen Paddock Doesn't Fit Mass Shooter Profile."

He DOES fit the profile.

He just doesn't fit the narrative of who is dangerous. Change the narrative. pic.twitter.com/5qAqLhES1O — Shane Claiborne (@ShaneClaiborne) October 2, 2017

And this:

He shot a group of innocent people. That is what the words "mass shooter" means. — Katie (@narwalshed) October 2, 2017

