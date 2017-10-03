Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla After Five Years

Photo by

Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla After Five Years

The former couple will reportedly co-parent their son York together.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 4 hours ago
Celebrity breakup season is apparently not letting up, as another high-profile couple has decided to call it quits. Former supermodel and media mogul Tyra Banks has reportedly spilt from her long-time boyfriend Erik Asla.

Despite being together for the last five years and welcoming son York almost two years ago, Tyra Banks and her boyfriend Erik Asla have parted ways according to reports, specifically Page Six. Banks and Asla, a famous fashion photographer, met and began dating when he was a guest on the Norwegian version of America’s Next Top Model.

Via Page Six:

[It was] reported last July that the pair were struggling to keep their relationship on track following the birth of their son, York Banks Asla, in January 2016. Now they have [reportedly] decided to go their separate ways and Asla has moved out of their LA mansion.

A source close to the “America’s Got Talent” host told us, “It came drama-free and they’re co-parenting their young son.”

The source said the pair remain friends, and Banks continues to work with Asla professionally. “He is slated to shoot the photos for the opening credits of . . . the upcoming ‘America’s Next Top Model,’” said the insider.

Earlier this summer, the couple’s shared New York City apartment was put on the market. Banks, who currently just ended her successful first season run as the host of America’s Got Talent, is slated to make her highly-anticipated return as host and judge on America’s Next Top Model later this year.

 

Photos