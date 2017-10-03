The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Kenya Moore Really Done With RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment


There are some changes coming to this season of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Kenya Moore seems to be having a tough time staying in producers’ good graces since she’s gotten married, and her future as a cast member isn’t looking too stable. Meanwhile, there is a new addition to the RHOA cast. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: Should Kenya Moore Be Forced To Show Her Hubby On RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Kenya Moore On How RHOA Girls Prepare For The Drama Of Reunion Episodes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Porsha Williams Discusses Her Longtime Feud With Kenya Moore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/23-09/29)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/23-09/29)

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Is Kenya Moore Really Done With RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/23-09/29)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 4 hours ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 18 hours ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 6 days ago
09.28.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
Photos