Chris Brown’s Baby Mother Called Out By Ex-Best Friend [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary is updating us on everything that’s happening in entertainment news. Gary’s Tea spills out about Chris Brown’s baby mother, Nia Guzman. Over the weekend an ex-friend of hers went on social media to rap about Guzman being an unfit mother.

Da Brat and Rickey believe she is trying to build a career because she rapped about it instead of giving people a story. He also doesn’t believe she is telling the truth. Gary also talked about Kenya Moore possibly quitting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

