Black Tony Shares A List Of Demands And The Real Reason He’s Not Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
Once again Black Tony doesn’t come to work and Headkrack reveals the reason why. He reads off a list of demands that Black Tony has, but all Rickey can do is laugh at them all. One of them is that Black Tony wants a Mercedes-Benz to pick him up.

He would like the car to be filled with Straw-Ber-Rita’s, 30 pieces of lemon pepper wings and Hane’s t-shirts. Black Tony also wants every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and the weekend to be filled with Gucci Mane mixes.

Listen to his other demands and more on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

