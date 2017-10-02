Oakland Raiders Donate to Help Vegas Shooting Victims

Photo by

Oakland Raiders Donate to Help Vegas Shooting Victims

Posted 23 hours ago
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


The Oakland Raiders (soon to be Las Vegas Raiders) have donated money toward victims of the horrific  shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

TMZ Sports has confirmed the Raiders donated $50,000 to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund — a GoFundMe page set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.

“We are raising funds to assist the victim’s of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I am at Clark County’s only level-one trauma center with the victims and their families as we speak,” Sisolak said.

“Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.”

At least 58 people died when a gunman, later identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino, turning the expanse into a killing ground from which there was little escape.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. In addition to the dead, at least 515 people were injured, authorities said.

The Raiders, who will stay in Oakland through at least 2018 before moving to Vegas, also issued a statement saying, “The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.”

 

