21 Savage Supports His Girl Amber Rose At Her SlutWalk In Los Angeles

He's a hoe, too, and he doesn't care who knows

Posted 9 hours ago
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Yesterday marked Amber Rose‘s third annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles, California. The point of the event is to rid the world of the negative connotations that go along with derogatory words like “slut” in an effort to sexually liberate women. Along with the event’s leader Ms. Rose, the event always draws out a diverse crowd including some celebrity attendees and speakers–this year, her BFF Blac Chyna and boyfriend 21 Savage were both in attendance.

When pictures surfaced of 21 Savage at the Slutwalk carrying a sign that said, “I’m a hoe too,” the twitter jokes immediately began. Many of the fans who listen to his music were not only surprised, but realized just how sprung 21 is for Amber, throwing all of his hard lyrics out the window to support his woman. Of course, a trapper going “soft” and going to the SlutWalk would undoubtedly cause some backlash, but many noted how good of a partner Savage must be to go to this event and risk his reputation all for the support of Amber.

Thank you for all of ur support today baby it means the world to me 😍 #arsw17

For a rapper whose songs boast promises like, “I ain’t no sucker, I ain’t cuffin’ no action,” it’s comical to see those lyrics be thrown away in real life. The fact of the matter remains that 21’s support of his woman is beautiful, and the men who listen to his music should definitely follow his lead.

 

Photos