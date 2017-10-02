News
Home > News

Starting Today, TRL Is Bringing The Music Back To MTV

The first guests are Migos and Ed Sheeran

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Backstage

Source: David Becker / Getty


TRL aired its final episode in 2008, and today marks the premiere of the show’s revival. October 2 is the first episode of the show’s new installment that will air at 3:30pm every day of the week. The live tapings will take place at the newly renovated studio in Times Square, just like the show’s original location.

A slew of musical guests for the show’s first week has already been announced, and the first episode is set to be a big one. The two guests slated for performances on today’s show are Migos and Ed Sheeran, two artists on the top of their game and the charts.

DC Young Fly is set to host the program along with the show’s “squad,” which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins. Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous will serve as social media correspondents.

It’s safe to say that the show won’t be the same as our nostalgic memories of Carson Daly and LaLa hosting the beloved TRL from the ’90s on, but it will put a new spin on how we view music in our modern world. Tune in weekdays at 3:30pm to see the show broadcast live from New York.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 5 days ago
09.28.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 6 days ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 1 week ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos