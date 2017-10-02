Morris Chesnut & His Peppered Beard Tells Us All The Things He Would Do For The ‘P’

Morris Chesnut, ithe epitome of chocolate God tried his hand at the #ForThePChallenge over the weekend, sending his admirers into a full frenzied hot flash.

The challenge is part of a viral game that went off the charts after singer Erykah Badu and comedian Michael Blackson recorded a joint video last week.

I'm down for that P 🤔 #forthepchallenge #psifor @rayb_chill A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Chesnut, sits in the front seat of his car shaven bald is shown lounging in his car, while the beat drops. “I don’t know much about rapping, but here’s how I feel about that ‘p,’“ he begins.

The “Rosewood” actor goes on to call up the lengths he would go for the sacred body part. “I would pay a fee for that ‘p,.’ Kaepernick I’ll take a knee for that ‘p,’” Chesnut raps.

Chesnut even weaves in the movies that made him an icon into the metaphors.

He saved the best line for last, shouting out Pam his wife of 22 years.

We can all dream though right?

DON’T MISS:

Emily B. Tweets Photo With Morris Chesnut But Fabolous Is Her ‘Fantasy Man’

Michael Ealy Or Morris Chestnut? Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Both, At The Same Time’