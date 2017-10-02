Music
Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari Themed Baby Shower

The Harts were all smiles as they celebrated the pending birth of their new child.

Posted 9 hours ago
Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.

In this midst of shocking headlines and alleged extortion plots, the Harts still found a reason to smile.

The couple held a baby shower over the weekend announcing the name of their baby boy.

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko celebrated Kenzo with an animal themed baby shower at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu.

The price tag for the celebration reportedly hit around $118k. With so many happy faces in the photos, you would never think the family was struck by controversy just a few weeks prior.

#Harts #Family #LiveLoveLaugh #DopePic

Just a few of Kenzo’s beautiful aunties.. oh he’s going to be spoiled. 😉

The alleged extortion plot against Kevin is still under investigation by authorities.

Photos