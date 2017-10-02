So Beautiful
Naomi Campbell Takes Glitz And Glamour To A New Level In Paris

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
Supermodel Naomi Campbell lit of the fashion capital of the world over the weekend while appearing Irving Penn Exhibition hosted by Vogue. She came shining through in a SS2017 Saint Laurent mini metallic dress.

It’s hard to believe the legendary model is 47 as she showed off her toned legs in a sexy, deep plunge dress that shimmered in hue of metallic gold. The slightly puffed shoulders on the dress brought attention to her slaying waistline, showing off nothing but melanin beauty.

With makeup that stays flawless, Naomi’s beautiful eyes were brought out with a classic smokey look while her high cheek bones were accentuated with bronze tones. Her straight tresses gave her look an even more stunning effect.

Do you think Naomi is still bringing it after slaying the catwalk all this time? Tell us what you think about her look!

Representation Matters: Naomi Campbell Blasts British Vogue For Lack Of Diversity On Its Staff

Naomi Campbell Named As Contributing Editor For British Vogue

Naomi Campbell Is A Melanin Angel In This White, Lace Ensemble

Lambertz Monday Night 2016

Mother Or Sister? 10 Times Naomi Campbell's Mom Proved She's The Real Supermodel

Naomi Campbell's mother, Valerie Morris Campbell could pass for Naomi's sister. Check out these stunning images. Gene goals!

