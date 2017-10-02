The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Iyanla Vanzant Talks About Her Alcoholic Mother And Who Would Be Invited On Her “Girls Trip” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Iyanla Vanzant

 Iyanla Vanzant is a writer, inspirational speaker, life coach and so much more. While on “The Rickey Smiley Show” Vanzant let fans in on some information that many might have not known. She spoke about her mother being an alcoholic and how as a baby she was addicted because her mother drank while she was in the womb.

Rickey Smiley also spoke about how he doesn’t drink, but sometimes has a glass of wine with his steak dinner. Vanzant spoke about being in the movie “Girls Trip” and how she would go somewhere in Italy. She would bring along Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Kerry Washington, Taraji P Henson.

Photos