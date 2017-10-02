The Facts Regarding the Las Vegas Shooting, Shooter Identified [Photos]

A gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday evening, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200. Here is what we know so far:
Where did the incident happen?
The shooting took place in an open area next to the Mandalay Bay, a giant casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, where the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday. The festival is reported to have attracted about 30,000 attendees. Country superstar Jason Aldean, recently named 2017 Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, was on stage when the shooting began at 10:08 p.m. local time. He was not injured.
Where was the shooter?
According to police, the gunman fired from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, which overlooks the venue. Police said numerous firearms had been been found in the room.
How many victims are there?
At a press conference early Monday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police Department said that at least 50 people had been killed and 200 more injured. Local hospitals were reportedly to be overwhelmed with victims.
How does this mass shooting compare with others in the U.S.?
If the figure of at least 50 dead remains or increases, the incident will be the worst mass shooting in American history. The prior mass shooting with the highest death toll was an attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in June 2016 in which 49 people were killed and 58 injured.
The shooter has been identified.
READ MORE: WKYC.com
Article Courtesy of USA Today and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of David Becker and Getty Images