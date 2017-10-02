The Facts Regarding the Las Vegas Shooting, Shooter Identified [Photos]

Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino 29 photos Launch gallery Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino 1. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 1 of 29 2. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 2 of 29 3. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 3 of 29 4. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 4 of 29 5. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 6 of 29 7. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 8 of 29 9. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 9 of 29 10. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 10 of 29 11. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 11 of 29 12. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 12 of 29 13. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 13 of 29 14. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 14 of 29 15. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 15 of 29 16. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 16 of 29 17. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 17 of 29 18. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 18 of 29 19. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 19 of 29 20. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 20 of 29 21. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 21 of 29 22. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 22 of 29 23. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 23 of 29 24. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 24 of 29 25. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 25 of 29 26. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 26 of 29 27. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 27 of 29 28. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 28 of 29 29. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Source:Getty 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino

Where did the incident happen?

A gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday evening, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200. Here is what we know so far:

The shooting took place in an open area next to the Mandalay Bay, a giant casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, where the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday. The festival is reported to have attracted about 30,000 attendees. Country superstar Jason Aldean, recently named 2017 Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, was on stage when the shooting began at 10:08 p.m. local time. He was not injured.

.@Sheriff_LVMPD Joe Lombardo says there were at least ten weapons found in the shooters room. https://t.co/4yjQ033kOX pic.twitter.com/HhiQST5vGY — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 2, 2017

Where was the shooter?

According to police, the gunman fired from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, which overlooks the venue. Police said numerous firearms had been been found in the room.

How many victims are there?

At a press conference early Monday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police Department said that at least 50 people had been killed and 200 more injured. Local hospitals were reportedly to be overwhelmed with victims.

How does this mass shooting compare with others in the U.S.?

If the figure of at least 50 dead remains or increases, the incident will be the worst mass shooting in American history. The prior mass shooting with the highest death toll was an attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in June 2016 in which 49 people were killed and 58 injured.

The shooter has been identified.

First photo released of the Las Vegas shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock; he was found dead in Mandalay Bay hotel room he fired shots from pic.twitter.com/hr6O5UApHf — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 2, 2017

