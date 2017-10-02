At Least 50 Killed in the Largest Mass Shooting in the U.S. [video]

Over 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured in what is now named the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.
The shooting took place in Las Vegas during the Route 91 country music festival next to the Mandalay Bay hotel. The shooter has been named as Stephen Paddock and reportedly took his own life.
More details to come when available.
Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting
16 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting
1.1 of 16
2.2 of 16
3.3 of 16
4.4 of 16
5.5 of 16
6.6 of 16
7.7 of 16
8.8 of 16
9.9 of 16
10.10 of 16
11.11 of 16
12.12 of 16
13.13 of 16
14.14 of 16
15.15 of 16
16.16 of 16
comments – Add Yours