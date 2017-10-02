Music
At Least 50 Killed in the Largest Mass Shooting in the U.S. [video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Over 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured in what is now named the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

 

The shooting took place in Las Vegas during the Route 91 country music festival next to the Mandalay Bay hotel.  The shooter has been named as Stephen Paddock and reportedly took his own life.

More details to come when available.

 

