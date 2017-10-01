Dave Chappelle Honored With Key To Washington D.C.

Photo by

Dave Chappelle Honored With Key To Washington D.C.

Posted October 1, 2017
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Hosts Event In Honor Of D.C. Native Dave Chappelle

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty


WASHINGTON, D.C. – Celebrated comedian and Hip Hop enthusiast Dave Chappelle was honored with the key to Washington D.C. on Friday (September 29), according to WJLA. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented the symbolic gesture at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts where Chappelle graduated in 1991.

“Some very special native Washingtonians have dedicated their lives to making Washington, DC better, and they’ve gone above and beyond to show others what makes the nation’s capital the best city in the world,” Bowser said. “Dave Chappelle reminds us what it means to live a life filled with purpose, meaning, and laughter.”
