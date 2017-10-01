Dave Chappelle Honored With Key To Washington D.C.

Via |

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Celebrated comedian and Hip Hop enthusiast Dave Chappelle was honored with the key to Washington D.C. on Friday (September 29), according to WJLA. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented the symbolic gesture at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts where Chappelle graduated in 1991.

“Some very special native Washingtonians have dedicated their lives to making Washington, DC better, and they’ve gone above and beyond to show others what makes the nation’s capital the best city in the world,” Bowser said. “Dave Chappelle reminds us what it means to live a life filled with purpose, meaning, and laughter.” Finish this story [ here

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: