Wiz Khalifa Pretends to Smoke Joint Before Tossing First Pitch at MLB Game, MLB Big Mad

Posted October 1, 2017
Baltimore Orioles v Pittsburgh Pirates

“Marijuana is [a prohibited] substance in all of our drug programs. It’s unfortunate this situation occurred.”

Wiz Khalifa pretended to smoke a joint before throwing the first pitch at a Pirates game, and the MLB is not pleased. According to the Tribune-Review’s Rob Biertempfel, the MLB shared the following statement after Wiz’s display: “Marijuana is [a prohibited] substance in all of our drug programs. It’s unfortunate this situation occurred. The Pirates have informed us that this should not have happened.”

