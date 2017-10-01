Jennifer Hudson Has Shoe Thrown At Her On Stage, Takes It As A Compliment

Jennifer Hudson Has Shoe Thrown At Her On Stage, Takes It As A Compliment

Through the eyes of "The Voice" coach, this is equivalent to a standing ovation. Just don't forget to duck!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 1, 2017
Most of us would be pretty livid if someone threw a shoe at us, but not Jennifer Hudson. She looks at it as a form of flattery.

According to Variety, the singer posted a video having a shoe thrown at her while singing her Dreamgirls hit “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” at a concert on Friday. Hudson thought it was hilarious and fitting, since she threw her shoe at a contestant on The Voice’s season premiere last Tuesday.

I told my crew I said lord people r going to start throwing shoes at me after @nbcthevoice and yal that just what happened tonight ! I got my first shoe thrown at me tonight ! lol I could barely finish my song after this guy got done ! Lol to much ! I love it !! #boston

 

See, Hudson whipped her own shoe at Chris Weaver during his blind audition because he sang incredibly well. 

“Where I come from, that’s a compliment, and we know at times when you sing like that, you better be prepared to what? Duck,” she explained to Weaver.

Hudson later talked to Seth Meyers on Friday night about the art of shoe-throwing.

“It is a compliment. At J Hud Productions, it is a compliment,” she said. “If you move me enough that I remove my shoe to throw it at you, you have done something amazing. It is equivalent to a standing ovation.”

Ha! Reason #67 why we love Jennifer!

