The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock-T Believes He Already Knows Who’s Going To The Super Bowl And Will Probably Win [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted October 1, 2017
Leave a comment


Rock-T was extra hype this week when picking, but he asked the haters to leave him alone about not doing so well last week. For week four of the NFL he has the Saints winning over the Dolphins.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He doesn’t see the Jets winning and the Lions will beat the Vikings. Rock-T believes the Steelers will beat the Ravens and he has the Raiders winning over the Denver Broncos. He also announced that he believes the Kansas City Chief’s will go to the Super Bowl and probably win.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Rock-T Share Their Predictions For Upcoming Football Season [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kid Wearing Kaepernick Jersey Gets Xbox From NFL Players

RELATED: Trump Tries To Use Usain Bolt To Criticize NFL National Anthem Protest



comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 5 days ago
09.28.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 6 days ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 1 week ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos