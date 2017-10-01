Congratulations: Russell Simmons Celebrates 25 Years Of “Def Comedy Jam”

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Congratulations: Russell Simmons Celebrates 25 Years Of “Def Comedy Jam”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted October 1, 2017
Leave a comment

Netflix Presents Russell Simmons' 'Def Comedy Jam 25' Special Event - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


Congratulations to Russell Simmons and Stan Lathan for being the pioneers that reached back and pulled black comedy into mainstream.

The careers of some of Hollywood and comedy’s biggest stars can be traced back to one place: Def Comedy Jam.

Premiering in 1992, the HBO stand-up series spanned five seasons and helped launch the likes of Dave Chappelle, Leslie Jones, Jamie Foxx, Chris Tucker, and Martin Lawrence. Now, 25 years later, many of the legendary alums reunited in Los Angeles to film a reunion special for Netflix and reflect on how Def Comedy Jam changed their lives. via Entertainment Weekly

Check out  the videos below:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 5 days ago
09.28.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 6 days ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 1 week ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos