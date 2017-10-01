Congratulations: Russell Simmons Celebrates 25 Years Of “Def Comedy Jam”

Congratulations to Russell Simmons and Stan Lathan for being the pioneers that reached back and pulled black comedy into mainstream.

The careers of some of Hollywood and comedy’s biggest stars can be traced back to one place: Def Comedy Jam.

Premiering in 1992, the HBO stand-up series spanned five seasons and helped launch the likes of Dave Chappelle, Leslie Jones, Jamie Foxx, Chris Tucker, and Martin Lawrence. Now, 25 years later, many of the legendary alums reunited in Los Angeles to film a reunion special for Netflix and reflect on how Def Comedy Jam changed their lives. via Entertainment Weekly

Check out the videos below:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: