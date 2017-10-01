JAY-Z Rocks Colin Kaepernick Gear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premiere [VIDEO]

SNL’s 43rd season kicked off with an episode rife with commentary on the precarious state of American affairs. Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression and Ryan Gosling’s hosting gig also included a pair of live performances from JAY-Z, the musical guest of choice for the season opener. via Billboard

JAY-Z rocked a custom black Nike Colin Kaepernick jersey (“COLIN K” on the back nameplate) while giving a fiery performance“Bam,” off his well-received 2017 LP 4:44 along with Damian Marley (featured artist on the album version).

