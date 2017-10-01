JAY-Z Rocks Colin Kaepernick Gear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premiere [VIDEO]

JAY-Z Rocks Colin Kaepernick Gear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premiere [VIDEO]

October 1, 2017
SNL’s 43rd season kicked off with an episode rife with commentary on the precarious state of American affairs. Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression and Ryan Gosling’s hosting gig also included a pair of live performances from JAY-Z, the musical guest of choice for the season opener. via Billboard

JAY-Z rocked a custom black Nike Colin Kaepernick jersey (“COLIN K” on the back nameplate) while giving a fiery performance“Bam,” off his well-received 2017 LP 4:44 along with Damian Marley (featured artist on the album version).

