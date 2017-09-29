NYC Teen Who Choked Mom’s Abusive Ex-Boyfriend To Death Won’t Be Charged

18-year-old Luis Moux won’t be charged for manslaughter in the death of Stanley Washington, 43.

Moux told police that he put Washington to sleep with a choke hold on August 14 to protect his mom.

Washington reportedly visited the family’s apartment around 4:30 a.m. when Moux intervened on behalf of 37-year-old Lorena Sesma.

Moux told police he was in his bedroom when he heard his mother being attacked. He rushed from his room and pulled Washington off of his mother, then placed the man in a chokehold until he “fell asleep,” the Daily News reported.

Washington had 26 prior arrests, police said. Two were for domestic violence involving Moux’s mother, Pix 11 reported, citing police sources.

Moux was charged with manslaughter the day after the killing. A Change.org petition calling for dismissal of the charges racked up more than 152,700 signatures.

“It was clear that Luis didn’t do anything wrong. He testified in the grand jury and his story didn’t change a bit,” Moux’s attorney, Walter Fields, told the Daily News.

“He’s going to move on with his life,” Fields added. “When you are an innocent man, you just want to move on with your life.”

