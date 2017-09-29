News
Home > News

NYC Teen Who Choked Mom’s Abusive Ex-Boyfriend To Death Won’t Be Charged

Over 150,000 people signed a petition calling for his case to be dismissed.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


18-year-old Luis Moux won’t be charged for manslaughter in the death of Stanley Washington, 43.

Moux told police that he put Washington to sleep with a choke hold on August 14 to protect his mom.

Washington reportedly visited the family’s apartment around 4:30 a.m. when Moux intervened on behalf of 37-year-old Lorena Sesma.

The Huffington Post has more details:

Moux told police he was in his bedroom when he heard his mother being attacked. He rushed from his room and pulled Washington off of his mother, then placed the man in a chokehold until he “fell asleep,” the Daily News reported.

Washington had 26 prior arrests, police said. Two were for domestic violence involving Moux’s mother, Pix 11 reported, citing police sources.

Moux was charged with manslaughter the day after the killing. A Change.org petition calling for dismissal of the charges racked up more than 152,700 signatures.

“It was clear that Luis didn’t do anything wrong. He testified in the grand jury and his story didn’t change a bit,” Moux’s attorney, Walter Fields, told the Daily News.

“He’s going to move on with his life,” Fields added. “When you are an innocent man, you just want to move on with your life.” 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 days ago
09.28.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 7 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 week ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos