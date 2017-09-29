News
Home > News

Jemele Hill Addresses Trump Trying (And Failing) To Get Her Fired From ESPN

The ESPN star shared advice she got from her grandmother about doing the right thing.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite

Source: Rich Polk/BET / Getty


SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill finally opened up about the hectic week she just had in a blog post for The Undefeated.

She wrote:

My criticisms of the president were never about politics. In my eyes, they were about right and wrong. I love this country. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t want it to be better.

The events of last weekend showed that the intersection of sports and politics is the most pronounced we’ve seen in decades. Sports always has been intertwined with social change in America. But let’s not forget some of the athletes who instigated that change — Jesse Owens, Wilma Rudolph, Muhammad Ali, Curt Flood and Jackie Robinson — only became beloved icons once history proved them to be right.

Read the whole post here and get used to seeing Ms. Hill on the primetime SportsCenter broadcast; It doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere any time soon.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 days ago
09.28.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 days ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 7 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 week ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 weeks ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos