Rihanna Takes To Twitter To Remind Trump About Puerto Rico: ‘Don’t Let Your People Die Like This’

Just becausebeen all over the world promoting her dope Fenty makeup line doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to care about what’s happening in the world—and criticize y’all President.

On Thursday the “Anti” singer flexed her Twitter fingers reminding #45 of the dangers of his inaction to the devastation Hurricane Maria has left in Puerto Rico. Tweeting a pic of the cover of the recent edition of The New York Daily News, she wrote the following caption: “Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure! Don’t let your people die like this.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!

Don't let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

As we previously reported, since the hurricane hit the Caribbean last week the majority of the 3.5 million American citizens on the island of PR are living without clean water, electricity, cell phone service or reliable medical care. While Trump has been slow to act or acknowledge the devastation, on Thursday he finally issued a temporary 10-day waiver that would overturn an outdated federal statue from 1920 that regulates commerce and shipping between U.S. ports.

By bypassing this restriction, he is making it easier for much-needed aid to reach the island.

Apparently Trump’s previous refusal was explained by his claim that “lots of shippers” were against the action to lift the Jones restrictions.

After the 10-day period, the waiver can be extended if needed, DHS spokesman David Lapan told CNN . He said the waiver was approved after it was determined that doing so was in the interest of national defense. In addition, the US Army has been tapped to lead the recovery operations in Puerto Rico, the Daily Beast reported

These recent moves had Rihanna in delight:

Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!! #CaribbeanGirl #OneLove https://t.co/vTeuPwOvEV — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

Keep on lighting that fire under this president!

