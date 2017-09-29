Tamar Braxton To Wendy Williams: ‘This Is Why Monica Blocked Me’

Tamar Braxton To Wendy Williams: ‘This Is Why Monica Blocked Me’

The "Bluebird of Happiness" singer spilled all the tea!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 17 hours ago
While her husband is dealing with alleged debt issues with Sony, Tamar Braxton instead decided to talk about her old beef with friend Monica on a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Apparently the rift started when the “Boy Is Mine” singer along with Tiny and Kandi Burruss promoted their appearances onThe Real—the same show Tamar departed from last year.

“I unfollowed Monica, I unfollowed Tiny, I unfollowed Kandi…I unfollowed everybody that day that posted THAT show [“The Real”] I was rightfully in my feelings, it was nothing personal… and I had every intent on following everybody back because I at least unfollowed 30 people that day. But when I went to go follow [Monica] back, she had blocked me.”” The Bluebird of Happiness singer said.

She continued saying the rift is a thing of the past: “Nope [no beef], everything is amazing. I just supported her last week with her basketball game, we hung out in Vegas, we got our entire life.”

“I’m gonna go back to the day when everybody got in their feelings and wrote books about me unfollowing them.”

Tamar also spilled the tea that her sister Toni Braxton and Birdman are still going strong.

“Can I give a testimony right quick? He was there the whole time,” she joked saying, “I think that’s my new brother-in-law.”

Photos