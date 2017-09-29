Fat Joe And Tidal Are Flying Aid To Puerto Rico – Here’s How You Can Pitch In

If you are in NY this Saturday please drop off donations (non-perishables) or visit https://t.co/LoaVMwddln to help. pic.twitter.com/i6mXGOlZ5L — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) September 28, 2017

Bronx native and Puerto Rico representativeis flying 200,000 pounds of supplies to his home island on Saturday (September 30) with the help of, TIDAL and the state of New York.

If you’re in the NYC area, stop by the Jacob Javits Center with water, batteries, canned goods, toothpaste, soap and other goods this weekend to help out.

You can also donate money directly via TIDAL’s website if you can’t make it.

Joe’s message couldn’t be more urgent: “I need everyone to come together. It’s a major crisis.”

Salute everyone stepping up in this time of need. Royal Caribbean sent ships to deliver supplies and help with evacuations.

Every action counts.

