The Only Woman To Lead The Black Panther Party Is Getting A Biopic

Legendary freedom fighter Elaine Brown approves of the upcoming adaptation of her memoir.

Posted 2 hours ago
Black Panther Demonstration

Source: David Fenton / Getty


If you don’t know who Elaine Brown is, you better go do your Googles.

Thankfully, Brown’s amazing story is about to come to the big screen.

Deadline broke news of the project a week ago:

The Firm has acquired the rights to Elaine Brown’s 1992 memoir, A Taste of Power: A Black Woman’s Story about the first (and only) woman to lead the Black Panther Party. Brown led the party from 1974 to 1977 while co-founder Huey Newton was in exile in Cuba. Newton founded the party with Bobby Seale in 1966 and Brown joined as a member just two years later. The Firm is currently in negotiations with a writer to adapt Brown’s book, which will then be produced by Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club) with The Firm’s Jeff Kwatinetz and Kevin McKeon.

Monday (September 25), Brown tweeted her support of the film, saying, “(Robbie) Brenner has the ability and courage to make the first major motion picture I know of about a black woman who is a revolutionary. I’m proud.”

