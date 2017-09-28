Lecrae came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio just in time to join Headkrack for the Hip-Hop Spot. He shared his excitement about Cardi B‘s legendary landing of the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, wondering aloud how anybody could possibly hate on her. Lecrae also talks about his new album, “All Things Work Together,” and being one of few rappers to land a performance on Good Morning America.

Plus, Lecrae talks about helping family rebuild in Houston after the devastating affects of the hurricane. Check out this exclusive video for more from this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Lecrae Shares Excitement For Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Success [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com