Fire Chief Resigns After Calling Steelers Coach A ‘No-Good N*****’ On Facebook

Another one bites the dust.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
New York Giants v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty


Colin Kapeernick‘s silent protest continues to inspire America’s racists to tell the world how they really feel.

According to RawStory, Paul Smith of Cecil Township, Pennsylvania has resigned from his position as fire chief after making a Facebook post about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Smith wrote, “(Tomlin) just added himself to the list of no-good n*ggers” for his decision to not take the field during the anthem. He added, “Yeah, I said it.”

Community members condemned Smith’s rant and he quickly sent an apology to the local news, but some things can’t be unsaid.

Smith resigned from the volunteer position Tuesday (September 26).

 

