BijouStarFiles: Young Thug Arrested; Faces Felony Drug Charge

Young Thug clearly has no luck with the law. It seems like he’s been getting arrested all year!

The rapper was arrested Saturday in Georgia by Brookhaven PD, and booked on one count of felony marijuana possession. He was also slapped with a charge for having tinted front windows.

Thug’s had a year full of legal issues, but so far it’s worked out for him — he skated on another felony drug charge in April thanks to a technicality, and was cleared for allegedly slapping a woman outside a nightclub. READ MORE

