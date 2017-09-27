Black Tony Says He Can’t Come To Work Because He Can’t Stop Laughing [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Rickey Smiley picked up the phone on Black Tony‘s call, he was laughing uncontrollably. In between catching his breath, he explained that Pancake told him the funniest joke he’s ever heard, and now he can’t stop laughing about it. He relays the joke to Rickey and sure enough, it has everyone laughing along with him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

