The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Demands Mom Pay For His Sick Son’s Medication [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up a lady claiming that her daughter gave his son a cold. He demands the woman take responsibility for her daughter passing this cold along, and wants her to pay half the co-pay for the medication he says he has to pick up for it. Her response is absolutely priceless! Click on the audio player to hear more from this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED:  Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets Got By The Que’s [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Begs Locksmith For Help Getting Out Trunk [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman’s Call With Collections Goes South After Cussing [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

Continue reading Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Demands Mom Pay For His Sick Son’s Medication [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 13 hours ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 day ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 7 days ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 1 week ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 1 week ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos