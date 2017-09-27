Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Demands Mom Pay For His Sick Son’s Medication [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up a lady claiming that her daughter gave his son a cold. He demands the woman take responsibility for her daughter passing this cold along, and wants her to pay half the co-pay for the medication he says he has to pick up for it. Her response is absolutely priceless! Click on the audio player to hear more from this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets Got By The Que’s [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Begs Locksmith For Help Getting Out Trunk [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman’s Call With Collections Goes South After Cussing [EXCLUSIVE]