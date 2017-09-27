The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Terrance J On Defending His Relationship With Jasmine Sanders [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Terrance J chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his new show, “Are You The One?” on MTV. He talks about grinding to land his dream jobs, and why creating his own opportunities are a huge part of it. He breaks down the rules of “Are You The One?” which throws 22 people in a house together, charging them with the task of finding their perfect match and winning lots of cash.

Terrance also talks about what he’s up to next: a scripted TV show and a Christmas film among them. He also addresses the backlash he received when he went public with his relationship with Jasmine Sanders.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos