Terrance J On Defending His Relationship With Jasmine Sanders [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Terrance J chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his new show, “Are You The One?” on MTV. He talks about grinding to land his dream jobs, and why creating his own opportunities are a huge part of it. He breaks down the rules of “Are You The One?” which throws 22 people in a house together, charging them with the task of finding their perfect match and winning lots of cash.
Terrance also talks about what he’s up to next: a scripted TV show and a Christmas film among them. He also addresses the backlash he received when he went public with his relationship with Jasmine Sanders. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
#MyUnTold With Terrence J Shares The Importance Of HBCU’s & Black Millennial Influence
1. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins moderates the Wells Fargo My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2105 for students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. Terrence J is joined by Clark Atlanta University student Adrain Artary and event panelists (left to right): Natasha Eubanks, Founder and CEO, TheYBF.com; Lisa Frison, vice president, African American segment manager, Wells Fargo; and Richard Shropshire, Vice President of Branding, Marketing and Communications, United Negro College Fund (UNCF) along with the Dean of Students of Clark Atlanta University, Ernita Hemmitt.
2. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins joins student attendees for a selfie during the Wells Fargo My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.
3. Wells Fargo awards the Spelman College Haitian Club $1,000 to fund community initiatives during the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium. Vice President, African American segment manager for Wells Fargo, Lisa Frison, presents the check to the organization’s leaders.
4. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins, along with Clark Atlanta University student Adrain Artary at the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.
5. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins strikes a pose with Atlanta University Center Consortium students at the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Instameet on November 10, 2015.
