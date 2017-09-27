JAY-Z, MIGOS, J. COLE: Selling Clothing For A Cause

Roc Nation artists are raising money for hurricane relief with a special charity auction.

Roc fans can own a piece of Made in America history by placing a bid on one of four limited camo jackets with signatures from the likes of Jay-Z, Migos, J. Cole and Pusha T. There are also jackets signed by 21 Savage, Vic Mensa, Cardi B, Run the Jewels, A Boogieand more. Though the sky is the limit, all the auction items currently carry reasonable price tags, with high bids ranging from $750 to a little under $1000.

The four one-of-a-kind jackets are named after the annual festival’s stages — Liberty, Freedom, Tidal and Rocky.

You can check out the items and place your bid at the CharityBuzz website.

Expect to see even more charity efforts from Jay and the team at this year’s Tidal X 1017 charity concert in Brooklyn.

