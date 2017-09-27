Fasho Celebrity News
JAY-Z, MIGOS, J. COLE: Selling Clothing For A Cause

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Roc Nation artists are raising money for hurricane relief with a special charity auction.

Roc fans can own a piece of Made in America history by placing a bid on one of four limited camo jackets with signatures from the likes of Jay-ZMigos, J. Cole and Pusha T. There are also jackets signed by 21 SavageVic MensaCardi BRun the JewelsA Boogieand more. Though the sky is the limit, all the auction items currently carry reasonable price tags, with high bids ranging from $750 to a little under $1000.

The four one-of-a-kind jackets are named after the annual festival’s stages — Liberty, Freedom, Tidal and Rocky.

You can check out the items and place your bid at the CharityBuzz website.

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • If sports are more your thing, you can donate to be Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller’s special guest at a Texas A&M – Alabama game.
  • It’s a lot easier to justify spending a couple grand on collectibles when you know it’s going to a good cause.
  • Expect to see even more charity efforts from Jay and the team at this year’s Tidal X 1017 charity concert in Brooklyn.
Photos