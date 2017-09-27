T-Boz Calls Out Police for Killing Her Mentally Ill Cousin [Photos]

Imagine your child being shot with this AR15 on top of that Being Shot "18" TIMES Eighteen Times "18" THEY USE THIS TYPE OF ARTILLERY at WAR pic.twitter.com/lDaJmMjvhR — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

It's crazy to me how the press lies and reports FALSE NEWS! I know about it on the celebrity side but the LAW and news reporters — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

They say my cousin had a gun! Whatever he is holding isn't a gun! And they used his Mother to bring him out telling her — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

Since he was mentally ill he'll get the help he needs! He came out because he heard his mother and they murdered him — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

No matter what they SAY he did they shot him 18 times he NEVER had a violent record or harmed ANYONE! Not even the day he was shot — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

Kept his parents and everyone blocked off for a 4 block radius so NO ONE COULD SEE! Why was his body left on the ground for 8-10hrs — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

First they said he ran out shooting LIES then they changed it to walking aggressively towards police-BUT YALL TOLD HIM TO COME OUT — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

Now the question is did he have a gun? You tell me because I've never seen a gun like that before pic.twitter.com/Q8Y045RnFN — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, of TLC, believes cops shot her cousin in cold blood at the end of a standoff.

via NYDN:

The shooting happened last Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois — police responded to a bank robbery and, after using surveillance video to identify the suspect as Eddie Russell Jr. … tracked him down to a home. Police surrounded the home for 2 hours before 25-year-old Eddie emerged.

While police describe Eddie as aggressively advancing “toward officers with a handgun” — T-Boz disputes that and says her cousin was unarmed. She also blames cops for “using” Eddie’s mother to lure him out of the house. Her biggest issue is he had mental health issues, and she claims police knew that, and promised his mother they would “give him the help he needs.”

Cops admit firing 18 shots, and say the coroner confirmed Eddie was struck 17-20 times. They also say they recovered a handgun that matches the one he allegedly had in the bank.

Police released an image from the surveillance video, but T-Boz isn’t buying that’s a gun in Eddie’s hand. Now, she’s just trying to get word out about what she considers a senseless killing.

