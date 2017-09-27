B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe Page Proving The Earth Is Flat

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7

Now the “Nothin’ on You” rhymer is going the extra mile and started a GoFundMe campaign to “Show BoB The Curve.” He wants to launch at least one satellite into space to determine whether the earth is flat or round. If it is indeed round, B.o.B thinks the curves should be visible to the human eye. You can watch him pitch his campaign below.



Guess B.o.B doesn’t know about (or is flat out ignoring) the centuries of science and technology already confirming what he doesn’t seem to want to accept. The rapper has already raised over $2,000 for a $1 million campaign goal, so it seems he has followers.

Some celebs are apart of the flat earth movement, including Kyrie Irving, Tila Tequila, and Sammy Watkins. Surely they’ll be donating to the cause. We’ll watch what happens.