CAVS: Dwyane Wade Reportedly Signs One-Year Deal with the Team

Posted 17 hours ago
Source: Issac Baldizon / Getty


CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dwyane Wade has reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowskitweeted that Wade plans to sign with Cleveland once he clears waivers on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Wojnarowski said Wade was nearing a commitment to sign with the Cavaliers.

Wade is eligible to sign a one-year, $2.3 million contract.


 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Issac Baldizon and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram

