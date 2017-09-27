CAVS: Dwyane Wade Reportedly Signs One-Year Deal with the Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dwyane Wade has reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowskitweeted that Wade plans to sign with Cleveland once he clears waivers on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Wojnarowski said Wade was nearing a commitment to sign with the Cavaliers.

Wade is eligible to sign a one-year, $2.3 million contract.

